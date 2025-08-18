Burnley teenager Shanti Khan has been crowned as Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first time contestant, the 18-year-old competed from girls across the UK to win the title.

Shanti entered the world of pageantry with a powerful purpose: to use her voice to represent those who may not have one. Recognising that many children and young people face unequal access to opportunity, Shanti used her pageant platform to advocate for meaningful change, and her passion led to the creation of Free to Dream, a self-led initiative through which she raised over £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's Shanti Khan is crowned as Miss Teen Pageant Girl UK 2025/26

The funds supported a summer camp focused on confidence-building, creative expression, and personal development, designed to give children the tools and encouragement to thrive. A lifelong lover of the arts, Shanti has studied drama and dance in school and is currently pursuing photography in college. These creative outlets have been essential to building her own confidence, individuality, and sense of purpose. Now, she’s determined to use her national title to empower others through those same channels.

Shanti said: “I hope to inspire a generation of young people to dream big, speak up, and believe in their worth, because every voice deserves to

be heard.”

Shanti has even made her TV debut when she recently appeared on the hit TV reality show Love Island. Her older sister, Shakira (22) was runner up on the show and Shanti appeared in the ‘meet the families’ episode with the girls’ mum Sukina.