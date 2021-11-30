Burnley teacher with a passion for reading donates £300 worth of books to primary school library
Burnley Maths teacher and avid reader Nick Waldron, who set up his own online book shop, has donated £300 worth of books to a primary school.
The children at St Oswald’s RC Primary in Accrington were excited to have been able to choose the books they would like to see in their library.
When Nick went into school and asked the children why they would like the particular books they had chosen, one reception child simply replied: “We just love books!”
The Untidy Bookshelf centres around the love of reading itself. Along with offering hundreds of popular titles new and old, the site also acts as a platform for Nick's work in the local community.
His first community fundraising initiative, books4schools raised over £1,000 which was put towards buying books for four schools, two in Burnley and two in Hyndburn. Nick raffled off 20 books he had sourced, all signed by the authors.
He also has a second hand book stall idea is being trialled to see how it goes and to spread the word about Nick's community initiative.
Nick, who works at Burnley College, describes The Untidy Bookshelf as a hobby and an independent platform aimed at 'inspiring positive change and to share the joy of reading, an 'online bookshop made by book lovers, for book lovers.'