Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heartwarming milestone was celebrated at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home as residents Margaret and Donald Tyman marked their 60th wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret, 85, and Donald, 83, first met in 1961 at Blackburn Mecca Dance Hall, beginning a love story that has spanned more than six decades. They married on March 20, 1965, at St James’ Church in Accrington and went on to build a life together, raising two sons, David and Duncan, and later welcoming three grandchildren.

Margaret, born on May 26, 1943, worked as a typist at the Burnley Express before joining Altham’s Travel, while Donald, born on May 23, 1941, spent his career as an electrical engineer at Lucas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret and Donald Tyman together at Dove Court

The couple, who share a love of travel and spending time together, were reunited under one roof when Donald moved into Dove Court in September 2023, with Margaret joining him three months later.

Reflecting on their lasting marriage, Margaret said: “We like a lot of the same things and loved travelling together. We like spending time with each other.”

Catherine Brierley, Home Manager at Dove Court, added: “Margaret and Donald’s love story is a testament to true commitment and the beauty of shared experiences. Their warmth and devotion continue to inspire everyone here at Dove Court.”