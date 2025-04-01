Burnley sweethearts celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Margaret, 85, and Donald, 83, first met in 1961 at Blackburn Mecca Dance Hall, beginning a love story that has spanned more than six decades. They married on March 20, 1965, at St James’ Church in Accrington and went on to build a life together, raising two sons, David and Duncan, and later welcoming three grandchildren.
Margaret, born on May 26, 1943, worked as a typist at the Burnley Express before joining Altham’s Travel, while Donald, born on May 23, 1941, spent his career as an electrical engineer at Lucas.
The couple, who share a love of travel and spending time together, were reunited under one roof when Donald moved into Dove Court in September 2023, with Margaret joining him three months later.
Reflecting on their lasting marriage, Margaret said: “We like a lot of the same things and loved travelling together. We like spending time with each other.”
Catherine Brierley, Home Manager at Dove Court, added: “Margaret and Donald’s love story is a testament to true commitment and the beauty of shared experiences. Their warmth and devotion continue to inspire everyone here at Dove Court.”
