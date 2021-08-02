Burnley supermarket colleagues among first to rise to dad of two's challenge to raise £1M for Pendleside Hospice

The challenge has been thrown down by Burnley dad Shaun Foxcroft who is determined to reach the target, no matter how long it takes.

"This pledge to Pendleside may take years to achieve but it's in motion now and there is no stopping until the job is done," said Shaun.

He is calling in businesses, groups, individuals and teams to create their own warrior 'clan' and complete the challenge to run, walk or ride from from Pendleside Hospice to Pendle Hill and back on Sunday, August 22nd. The distance is approximately 20km or 12 miles

Shaun (far right) with his colleagues from Tesco, Burnley, who are supporting his Pendleside Warriors £1M fundraising campaign

Anyone who can't make that day can choose a time that is suitable for them before September 12th, which will coincide with Shaun finishing the Dragon's back race in Wales, reputed to be the world's toughest race.

A team of warriors from Burnley's Tesco store, where Shaun works, have already answered the call and completed the challenge with him last weekend to get the ball rolling.

Shaun is also inviting people to come up with their own fundraising challenges and ideas if they don't want to take part in the Pendle Hill challenge.

He added: "Some people have said they will do a whip round at the office which is fantastic because it raises money without anyone breaking a sweat."

Shaun with his sons, Charlie and Joseph

Shaun has set up a justgiving page for direct donations and and a Pendleside Warriors campaign page for people to start their own fundraising.

Shaun,who is 37 and dad to Charlie (12) and five-year-old Joseph, said: "You can create a justgiving page and encourage your family and friends to do the same then you can complete a fundraising event in the name of The Pendleside Warriors."

Merchandise exclusive to The Pendleside Warriors can be purchased at shaunfoxy.com with all profits going to the Hospice.

Shaun's partner Cheryl Jackson has supported the challenge by selling Pendleside Hospice cupcakes at her Burnley shop, Cuppa Cakes, throughout April and May and staff at the shop will run a tombola on the day of the challenge.

Shaun was inspired to take on the mammoth challenge as he wants to thank the hospice for helping his family when he suffered the loss of two of his closest relatives, his uncle and grandmother.

Shaun said: "They were two very different people but they both were such big influences in my life and meant the world to me and I miss them so much.

"My uncle was funny and lively and made me laugh and my grandma was someone who was an amazing support to me who taught me always to do the right thing."