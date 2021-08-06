Burnley sound engineer who has worked with Springsteen and Iron Maiden dons kilt for 'Pub to Pendle' charity walk

And his 30th birthday in June was no exception with Anthony donning a kilt for the 'Pub to Pendle' walk from the Roggerham Gate pub in Burnley which is run by his parents, Tony and Sue, to Pendle Hill and back.

Clocking up 35km, Anthony raised £1,312 which was split between Pendleside Hospice and the charity he helped to launch, NBLS (New Build Locomotive Scotland) which aims to build, from scratch, a full size working replica of the lost steam engine, Ben Alder. Originally set aside for preservation. the Ben Alder replica is the first to be built in 60 years

Anthony, who spent five years living in Scotland but has recently returned to his Lancashire roots in Worsthorne, has a real passion for steam engines and is a driver in his spare time all over Britain.

Before the pandemic put an end to his career Anthony worked for 10 years in the sound industry as a specialist for a manufacturer in Scotland and he had also worked around the world alongside acts such as Iron Maiden, Justin Timberlake and many West End/ Broadway shows.

Anthony also raised money on his 18th and 21st birthdays, mainly for the Manchester based Music for the Deaf.

He has hosted charitable events, shows in the pub and even shaved his head. Anthony chose that particular charity as he himself suffered from a tumour which caused him to be deaf in his right ear. But it did not stop him from playing music in the local area or working in the industry.

The hospice is also close to Anthony's heart as his gran was cared for there recently during treatment she received, and the Wiaczek's have a number of friends and customers from the Roggerham Gate who have also been in the care of the hospice.

Joining Anthony on the charity walk was his pal Dan Lowcock and other friends joined them for certain sections along the way. The route took them via Nelson and Barrowford to the top of Pendle and they made their way back through Fence, Barden, Thompson Park and Rowley lake, arriving back in time to see England play Scotland in the Euro 2020 tournament.

As a treat for customers, friends and locals at the Roggerham Gate the MacSween Haggis company provided Anthony with 10 kilos of haggis.

Anthony said: "It gave them a taste of Scotland and went down very well and proceeds from the food added to the final sum raised."