Burnley solicitors pledge support to Alzheimer's Society

Alexander Grace Law co-founders James Young and Donnamarie Sturrock

The scheme encourages both the charity’s supporters and general public to make a Will and review it regularly to protect themselves, their estate and their loved ones.

By joining the scheme, Alexander Grace Law will feature on a list of local solicitors with whom people can redeem a discount worth £150 to contribute to the cost of writing their Will.

Donnamarie Sturrock, Alexander Grace Law Director, said: “We are approaching Dementia Awareness Week, a topic which resonates with me, as I lost my nana to this cruel disease.

“Knowing the pain dementia can cause, coupled with the fact that a large number of adults in the UK do not have a valid Will, we were keen to sign up to the Will to Remember scheme.

“An important part of receiving a diagnosis of dementia, or any serious illness, is to think about setting your affairs in order, making a Will, and reviewing it on a regular basis.

“We hope the £150 discount will incentivise more people to undertake this vital task.

“We’ll also be able to advise anyone visiting us on making a Lasting Power of Attorney which provides peace of mind that, should you become unable to make your own decisions because of a condition such as dementia, someone you love and trust can make them on your behalf.”

Alexander Grace Law has offices in Hapton, Blackpool and Lytham, but is able to offer a service UK wide.

Annie Attwood, Will to Remember Executive, for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We depend on the support of firms like Alexander Grace Law and we are delighted to be welcoming them on board.

“Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer and though there is currently no cure, gifts made to Alzheimer’s Society in Wills make a significant contribution to the work we are able to do in funding research, campaigning and support.

“Will to Remember helps remove some of the obstacles that deter people from making a Will and provides support and confidence when they make plans for the future.”

Unlike other, similar schemes which are limited to one month of the year, Will to Remember runs all year round, and is available to anybody over the age of 18.