Burnley Social awards will shine a light on the town's brightest and best

A new awards ceremony, celebrating the best of Burnley, is to be held this Friday.

The "Talk of the Town" awards, organised by Burnley Social, will celebrate individuals from Burnley who have made great achievements in their respective fields.

All winners, which will be announced in a ceremony at Illuminati on Friday, have been chosen via a public online vote which had over 4,000 unique votes in less than a month.

Burnley Social was established in 2018 as a way to promote the amazing people, organisations and businesses of Burnley and highlights Burnley as a great place to study, work, live and play.

The categories and nominees are:

Young Entrepreneur:

Briony Gorton – influencer and owner of Taliah Rose; Simon Townley – Owner of Simon Townley hair, also does cuts for England football team and X factor; Scott Heffernan – owner of Timeless Tattoo; Hannah Whitlow – artist and started Burnley Zine

Master of Music:

MeLeon (Leon Akbar) - rapper; Matty Robinson - DJ; Canvas - band; Nadia Lucy - DJ

Foodie Favourites:

Jai Redman – One Sixty Cafe; Kyle Ellis – Ellis’s; James Gibb – Carnivoro; Hannah Greenwood – Bella’s Bakes

Burnley Fashion and Beauty:

Elise Munroe – makeup artist; Rita Parmar – makeup doctor; Carrie Ann Kay – Rene K; Olivia Bythell. - Caos Kit

Sports Personality:

Holly Lynch – personal trainer; Dexter Williams – extreme scooter champion; Lauren Stott – owner of unique dance and fitness; Chris Bullock – e-sports gamer.