The event, organised by the new arts team at Ridgewood Community High School, showcased the visual and performing arts talent of pupils.

Inspired by a variety of well known artists, pupils put some real effort into their work and everyone had something on display and all the paintings were for sale.

Burnley's Ridgewood Community High School served drinks and canapes at its first ever art gallery event

Parents were treated to drinks and canapes served by students along with a performance by the Ridgewood Musical Hands choir and Mr Wilson's Second Liners, featuring several pupils.