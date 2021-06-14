Burnley schoolchildren's blooming lovely window boxes presented to 50 thrilled residents
Beautiful blooms, loving planted by schoolchildren, have brought some cheer and colour to residents in a Burnley neighbourhood.
The Seeds of Change project was the idea of Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch, to bring some positivity to the community during the pandemic.
Funded by Neighbourhood Watch Network community fund and Asda, Burnley Rosegrove Infant School was approached to ask the children to take part in the project, to plant up window boxes, to put smiles on residents' faces.
The children planted seeds and flowers in the boxes and the community was asked to nominate someone who they felt deserved one. In total 50 window boxes have now been presented to residents in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse areas.
A spokesman for Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch said: " We would like to send out a big thank you to the staff, children volunteers and funders."