Burnley school newspaper is leading the way

A Burnley school newspaper has hit the headlines in London at the Shine School Media Awards.

Education Partnership Trust school Coal Clough Academy worked with freelance journalist Catherine Smyth to produce in-house newspapers.

The reporters were invited to attend the stunning 600-year-old Stationers’ Hall in the heart of the capital where they joined 200 students and teachers from all over the UK.

At the ceremony, the school picked up a Rising Stars award while judges praised the papers for showing ‘great potential’.

Reporters from Coal Clough Chloe Lovell, Jack McNamara and Demi Jones, will produce Issue 12 of Coal Clough News in July.

They all took part in workshops prior to the award ceremony and took a keen interest in one delivered by Google. Demi also took part in a cartoon creation workshop.

Chloe said: “The questions at the start of the Google workshop were a bit difficult and I was surprised by how high the figure for users of Snapchat was.

“I don’t like being in crowds and I don’t like standing up in front of people but I did both and I am just happy that I did it.

“I feel good about getting an award and enjoy writing our paper because it is something completely different to writing in lessons.”

Coal Clough Deputy Head Chris Whittaker said: “I think it is fantastic that we are being recognised and it shows the achievements we have made as a school in a short time.

“The newspaper is excellent for the students and it is good for them to have that work recognised.”

Jack has worked on the paper since September. He said: “I enjoyed writing about our green powered car and the new school that is being built. I like writing the newspaper because I enjoy the tasks that I am set.”