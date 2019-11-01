Burnley school charity evening marks a decade of helping others in memory of little girl

A charity set up in memory of a much-loved Burnley schoolgirl has celebrated a decade of helping others by raising even more money.

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund marked 10 years of fund-raising for Holly Grove School in Burnley with a charity evening that raised £1,760, vital money that will go towards buying items for the school's nurture room.

Live singer Ross

Katie Wood, from the specialist school in Barden Lane, said: "We held a fund-raising evening at Rosegrove Unity Club to celebrate our 10th year as a charity and it was a huge success. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to support us.

"The money raised will go directly to help the pupils of our school by buying some items for our nurture room, to support our pupils' mental health and wellbeing.

"We want to provide a safe, secure, familiar place for our children to be able to go when they are feeling particularly vulnerable or if they need extra support. We aim for this to be a 'home from home' at school where children feel comfortable to talk, play and learn with fully trained staff they trust.

"So finally another big thank you to all our supporters for making this possible and all the local business that donated bottles, chocolates for our tombola and raffle and auction prizes."