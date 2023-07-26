Bailey Collinge has already completed his target of £500 in less than one week and is now doubling it as he attempts to make 500,000 steps in 30 days as part of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.

When his mum and dad, Simon and Kristy, decided to take part in the challenge with their company, Designer Travel by Simon Collinge, Bailey was keen to help them.

The 11-year-old, who has already completed around 120,000 steps after starting last weekend, will also host a travel-themed pub quiz at the Craven Heifer in Harle Syke on Saturday, September 16th from 4pm to 6pm.

Bailey Collinge with Michelle from the Craven Heifer in Burnley where he will host a pub quiz as part of the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge.

Simon said: “I think it’s absolutely brilliant. We’re proud of him for wanting to get involved, pushing himself and doing something different. The cause is very close to our hearts as my mum spent some time at the hospice before she passed away and everyone will have known someone who has been there.”

Speaking about the inspiration for the trek, he added: "Bailey’s always been an active kid who bounces off the walls so we suggested he use some of that energy for something good. He is tired and the dog is getting lots of walks but the weather doesn’t bother him at all.”

And Bailey said: “It’s hard trying to do a lot of steps in so little time but everyone believes in me.”

