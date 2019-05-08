Burnley's homegrown stage star achieves her dream to open her own theatre school

A homegrown actress, singer and dancer has achieved her dream to open her own theatre school.

And after many years treading the boards herself, Leanne Bradshaw is ready to pass on her skills and all she has learned on the stage, to the next generation of stars.

Leanne's two children, Autumn and Kobi, with the banner for her new theatre school.

"This is something I have always wanted and now it is finally happening it is fantastic, I am loving it, " said Leanne.

Act One Beginners is based at Burnley's Greenbrook Methodist Church and Leanne is teaching drama, dance and musical theatre to youngsters from the age of three to 18.

A professional performer for several years with Explosive Productions, Leanne knew that although she loves performing, after several years of touring and being on stage six nights a week she was ready to settle down.

She said: "I was fed up of working for other people and I had always wanted to run my own school so I decided it was now or never.

"It is wonderful to work with the children and see how much the are enjoying it. They remind me of how enthusiastic I was at that age."

Leanne (33) has launched the school with her fiance, Greg Wharf, and while he is also a fellow thespian on the amateur stage, his role within Act One Beginners is more social media and graphic design based.

The couple are due to tie the knot in Cyprus later this month with a party of 60 friends and relatives, including their two children, Kobi (four) and eight-month-old Autumn.

But once back in the UK Leanne will be coaching her students to make their debut in a summer showcase. She will also be launching a Greatest Showman themed summer school from Monday to Friday, August 5th to the 9th.

Performing is in Leanne's blood and she made her stage debut at the age of six.

A student at the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley, Leanne attended Basics Theatre School where she won a number of leading roles.

She then returned there as a teacher for a while after completing her studies at Phil Winstone's Theatre Works in Blackpool.

She has sung at some of the biggest and best known clubs in the UK but musical theatre was always Leanne's first love.

Classes for Act One Beginners run from 4pm-8pm on Friday at Greenbrook Church and Leanne can be contacted at actoneburnley@gmail.com and 07478407470.