Burnley's Christmas lights switch-on picture gallery

Photographer Peter Stawicki captured the festive spirit as young and old turned out to help kick-start the countdown to Christmas which included a fireworks display and a special guest appearance by Father Christmas.
Burnley town centre was the place to be on Saturday tea-time as big crowds gathered for the Christmas lights switch on.
