Burnley's Asian community encouraged to get more involved in football

The Football Association is set to visit Burnley to connect with Asian communities and discuss growing Asian participation throughout grassroots football.

The 'You Said, We Did' forums are part of ‘Bringing Opportunities to Communities’, The FA’s plan to encourage people from Asian communities to get involved in football.

After a successful first phase, The FA consulted with 500 people from Asian communities across the country in 2018 and 2019, using their personal experiences and feedback to design and launch the second phase of the plan.

The forum will be coming to Burnley FC's Turf Moor stadium on Thursday, April 2nd, from 6pm to 9pm.

Kevin Coleman, The FA’s Equality and Diversity manager, said: “Asian inclusion is a crucial part of The FA’s wider diversity and inclusion strategy and we recognise the importance of making football at all levels as truly representative and diverse as our society is.”

Running until 2021, it has the following objectives:

• Embed Asian inclusion across The FA and its people;

• Raise awareness of pathways into football for Asian communities;

• Embed Asian inclusion across grassroots football;

• Create opportunities to increase Asian female participation;

• Create more engagement and communication between The FA and Asian communities.

Dal Darroch, The FA’s head of Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Programmes, added: “We’ve made strong progress in this space in recent years and getting back out to speak to local communities is a great opportunity to discuss how we can continue to work together to grow participation even further. We want to continue to be proactive in this space.”

To book a place visit http://www.thefa.com/.