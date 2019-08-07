Burnley's answer to the Leaning Tower of Pisa: the wedding cake building

Residents are sure to have spotted Burnley's answer to the Leaning Tower of Pisa in the shape of the scaffolding-ensconced spire of All Saints' Church, with the building's tiered silhouette set to remain as it is until at least next month.

Work on the church began earlier this year after the local clergy was handed a timely Easter gift in the shape of a much-needed £10,000 National Churches Trust Cornerstone Grant to fund repairs to the Grade II-listed building's tower and spire, which have been undergoing repairs for the past few months.

The internal fabric of the 19th century building had previously been suffering from extensive water ingress, with water cascading down the interior of the tower into the rooms below, while further work will focus on the church's masonry work and internal structural timbers to improve its stability.

Wrapped in bright white tarpaulin and a skeleton of scaffolding in the meantime, many have commented on the church's likeness to a wedding cake with it staggered tiers poking up from behind the trees in the local area.