Burnley's annual Holocaust memorial will mark 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

The Holocaust service will be held in Burnley's Peace Garden
Burnley's annual Holocaust memorial service will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

The service, to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, at 12-30 pm on Sunday January 26th, will honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

The service, which will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly and the Consort Mr John Kelly, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event.