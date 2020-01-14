Burnley's annual Holocaust memorial will mark 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

Burnley's annual Holocaust memorial service will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

The service, to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, at 12-30 pm on Sunday January 26th, will honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

The service, which will be attended by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly and the Consort Mr John Kelly, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event.