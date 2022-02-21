Burnley residents planning parade 'fit for a queen' to mark Her Majesty's platinum jubilee this summer

Organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch, all the residents of Rosegrove, Lowerhouse and Gannow are invited to take part in the parade on Saturday, June 4th.

The parade starts from Rosegrove Railway Station car park at 7pm and organisers would love to see residents and young people dressed up and waving flags and ready to do a lap round the area to mark the special occasion.

As part of the celebrations a children's dance outreach project is set to launch next month. Aimed at children aged six and over a professional dance co ordinator will lead sessions at Rosegrove Railway Club.

Residents in a Burnley community are already planning a parade 'fit for a queen' to mark Her Majesty's platinum anniversary in June

Classes for six to eight years will take place between 6pm and 7pm and aged nine and over will be able to attend sessions from 7pm to 8pm on Monday evenings.

The cost is £1.50 and anyone who would like more information is asked to email [email protected] with name of the child, their age and a contact number.