Burnley residents advised to avoid woodland walks as Storms Dudley and Eunice hit
Burnley and Padiham residents have been warned to be vigilant ahead of the incoming Storms Dudley and Eunice.
High winds are set to batter East Lancashire from late afternoon today with wind speeds expected up to 25mph. The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning as a result.
Burnley Council is advising people to avoid walking in woodlands if possible during periods of high winds to avoid the danger of being hit by falling branches etc.
A council spokesman said: "We may close some parks in the interest of public safety if necessary. Signs will be put up at entrances."
A statement from the Met Office said: "Wednesday is set to be a windy day across the UK, the strongest winds are expected on Wednesday evening for parts of northern England and southern Scotland.
"Amber and Yellow wind warnings have been issued so take care, only travel if necessary and stay up to date with the latest forecast."