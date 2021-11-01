Burnley Real Ale lover raising a glass to charity devoted to reducing male suicide

And one of the charity's champions is Burnley' s Josh Stevenson who, for the second year running, is using his love of Real Ale and Craft beer, to raise cash for the cause which he has nicknamed 'Movembeer.'

Josh, who raised £3,200 last year, said: "I was so humbled and proud of what we achieved with Movembeer in 2020 but this year’s completely different.

"Men’s Suicide is at an all time high, as is our mental health, and these issues need addressing urgently.

Burnley's Josh Stevenson is a champion fund raiser for the Movember movement which is devoted to tackline men's suicide and a range of other male health issues

"Hopefully Movembeer will continue to raise awareness and stop the stigma surrounding mens mental health."

Tackling mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, Movember aims to challenge the status quo, shaking up men’s health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men. One of the main challenges is for men to grow a moustache in the month of November and get family and friends to sponsor them.

Josh, a student at the former Hameldon Community College and Burnley College, took that to the limit by continuing to grow his 'tache into December and he has kept it intact for an entire year.

A Real Ale and Craft beer lover, whose reviews of his favourite tipples helped him build a loyal following on social media, Josh (29) used his influence to raise the cash last year through sponsorship, donations and raffles.

Josh with his fiancee Lydia Chadwick. He grew a moustache for the Movember challenge in 2020 and has kept it for a year

And for 2021 Josh, who is due to tie the knot with his fiancee Lydia Chadwick next year, has managed to get 20 leading breweries to donate a selection of beers which he will raffle off.

It’s a £3 minimum donation and each pound will count for a raffle ticket to win some beers. Donations can be made on Josh's facebook page The Daily Tipple or the Movember page.