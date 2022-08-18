Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was how a group of Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley, pupils described their experience meeting teenagers from Palestine.

A group from Palestine, who were visiting the UK on a trip hosted by Pendle Palestine Twinning Group, were guests at the Omerod Road school.

Some of the Blessed Trinity RC College students who met with their counterparts who were visiting the UK from Palestine

They spoke to pupils about life in Palestine and the difficulties during the Israeli military occupation and that even something as simple as getting to school was often prevented by soldiers at checkpoints.

They had lunch, played five-a-side football in the sports hall and went on a tour of Turf Moor. They finished at Canalside Community Hub for an activities evening.