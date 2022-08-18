News you can trust since 1877
Burnley pupils get glimpse of a different life after meeting with peers from war torn Palestine

‘A tough but rewarding experience.’

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:52 pm

That was how a group of Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley, pupils described their experience meeting teenagers from Palestine.

A group from Palestine, who were visiting the UK on a trip hosted by Pendle Palestine Twinning Group, were guests at the Omerod Road school.

Some of the Blessed Trinity RC College students who met with their counterparts who were visiting the UK from Palestine

They spoke to pupils about life in Palestine and the difficulties during the Israeli military occupation and that even something as simple as getting to school was often prevented by soldiers at checkpoints.

They had lunch, played five-a-side football in the sports hall and went on a tour of Turf Moor. They finished at Canalside Community Hub for an activities evening.

One of the Blessed Trinity pupils said: "We met them in school and spoke to them. One of them spoke really good English and it was interesting to hear their life stories. It also makes you realise how lucky you are hearing what they have been through at our age.”

