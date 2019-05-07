Burnley pupil's sweet charity fund-raiser in aid of deaf children

A Burnley High School pupil who suffers from deafness has whipped up a cookery storm to raise money for a charity which has supported her.

Jessica Bailey-Tattersall (13) has raised more than £100 by baking and selling brownies at school.

The Year 9 pupil, who wears hearing aids, raised the money for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Her teacher, Alice Taylor, said: “We are incredibly proud of Jessica and her fundraising efforts. She has given up her own time to raise money for a charity she is very passionate about and we hope that she can inspire other people to do the same.

“She is an outstanding pupil and a credit to Burnley High School.”