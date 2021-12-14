Burnley pub saved from closure by community at 11th hour celebrates new lease of life with re-launch of popular quiz night

The weekly quiz and 'Play Your Cards Right' night had become a popular fixture at the historic and popular Hapton Inn, drawing visitors from across the borough.

The future of the event, along with the pub itself, was threatened due to 'a mixture of unforeseen and unplanned issues with staff.'

But it was back with a bang last week and this Thursday there will be a Christmas themed quiz and £100 prize for the Play Your Cards Right winner.

Higher or lower? The Play Your Cards Right section of the regular quiz at the Hapton Inn gets underway

The quiz has been a fixture at the pub for several years and one participant said: "This is a much enjoyed community event and we are so happy that it has gone ahead after recent changes at the pub.

"Hopefully going into 2022 we can continue quizzing."

When it came to light that the pub faced closure a local licensee stepped forward to help keep the pub open. Other volunteers from the community are working at the pub and it hopes a new management team will be appointed in the New Year.

In 2019 the pub was declared an 'asset of community value' by Burnley Council, much to the delight of locals who staged a campaign to retain it as a pub after it was sold at auction.

The sale prompted Kev Furber and other Hapton residents to form The Friends of Hapton Inn, a group which was instrumental in lobbying Hapton Parish Council and Burnley Borough Council in granting an ACV on the building.

The Hapton Inn has a rich history and was used as a meeting place in the immediate aftermath of the Hapton Valley pit disaster as well as a mortuary.