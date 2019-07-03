Burnley primary school pupils donate Eid money to teaching assistant's Pendle Hill sleep-out

Families from Casterton Primary Academy donated more than £300 to a teaching assistant’s fund-raising efforts for Pendle Action in the Community.

Mrs Frances Anforth was one of a number of local residents who spent a night at the top of Pendle Hill in the recent Survival on the Summit for Pendle Action in the Community - and her efforts were helped when student ambassadors at the school in Thames Avenue chose to donate the money raised at an Eid celebration to her.

Mrs Anforth said: “We held a fantastic Eid celebration at the academy with the help of our Friends of Casterton Primary Academy and it was overwhelming to hear that the children had chosen to donate the money raised.

“I hardly slept during my 12 hours on Pendle Hill, the wind was horrendous and freezing cold but it was all for a good cause and I’d like to thank all of the Casterton families and staff who donated.”