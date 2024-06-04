Following successful projects in other locations nationally, the artists have been embedding themselves in Burnley since August 2023 meeting with communities, using their own photography as a catalyst to make connections and inspire local pride.Contributions of artwork, poetry, film, objects and more are being made to the exhibition from artists, community members, culture and heritage groups and local schools. The only stipulation is that there must be a connection to Burnley.Visitors can also contribute to the People’s Map of Burnley, a participatory artwork that will capture interesting stories and facts about the local area. The project is uncovering new talent and is generating a strong sense of community around the space.BLC’s cultural manager Charlotte Steels said: “Working with The Caravan Gallery is helping us shine a spotlight on local people, breaking down barriers, sharing new perspectives and giving a voice to the people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s helping us to make new connections, to find out what’s important to the people of Burnley and what makes them proud about the borough. We’re excited to find out what and who the project uncovers and to build stronger relationships across Burnley as we head towards Burnley’s Year of Culture in 2027.”The exhibition runs until Saturday, June 15, and is open to the public Tuesdays to Saturdays between 10am and 4pm. A special event day is being held on Saturday when there will be a range of activities including art, poetry and music. Follow the project on Facebook @BurnleyPrideofPlaceProjectThe Burnley Pride of Place Project is supported by funding from Arts Council England and is being led by project partners: Burnley Leisure & Culture, Mid Pennine Arts, Blaze Arts and Cultural Producer Rizwan Iqbal.