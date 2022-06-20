The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, officially opened Stoneyholme Gardens Pocket Park in front of an audience of residents and community leaders.

“By working with the local community to find out what they wanted to see done, the council has created a lovely oasis for people of all ages to spend time in and enjoy,” said the Mayor.

“We’ll continue to work with the community to keep the gardens tidy and in good condition and to make further improvements in the future.”

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley opens the new Stoneyholme Gardens Pocket Park

The refurbished gardens are the culmination of partnership working between the council and the newly created Friends of Stoneyholme Gardens.

“It’s fantastic to see how all the hard work of the council and residents has come together to create this wonderful community park,” added Coun. Shah Hussain, the council’s executive member for community and environmental services.

The play area has been improved with a larger space given over to a combination of new and refurbished play equipment.

A new outdoor gym area has been created and more seating. Raised wooden planters have been installed for the community and Friends group to plant with herbs, flowers and vegetables.

Bushes have also been cut back and cleared around the edges after concerns were raised by residents about anti-social behaviour.

Two new areas of wildflower have been created, along with the planting of some perennial shrubs and soft fruit bushes.