Talented Burnley photographer Lee Mansfield is over the moon after his stunning shot of the Moon rising near Darwen Tower was praised in a prestigious competition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee, a regular photographic contributor to the Burnley Express, saw his shot win the Judge’s Choice award at Blackburn Cathedral’s Moon Photography Competition.

He said: “I am very proud to have won this event as there was so many amazing photos entered and on display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram is at Blackburn Cathedral from November 5th until December 2nd with free entry for all.

July Buck Moon over Drawen Tower by Lee Mansfield

Winners and shortlisted entries are now on display in a special exhibition within Blackburn Cathedral, equipped with a surround sound musical composition created by BAFTA winning composer, Dan Jones.

Luke Jerram is the artist behind the work, which is 23 feet in diameter, created using NASA imagery, with each centimetre representing three miles of lunar terrain.