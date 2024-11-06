Burnley photographer wins Blackburn Cathedral's Moon Photography competition
Lee, a regular photographic contributor to the Burnley Express, saw his shot win the Judge’s Choice award at Blackburn Cathedral’s Moon Photography Competition.
He said: “I am very proud to have won this event as there was so many amazing photos entered and on display.”
The Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram is at Blackburn Cathedral from November 5th until December 2nd with free entry for all.
Winners and shortlisted entries are now on display in a special exhibition within Blackburn Cathedral, equipped with a surround sound musical composition created by BAFTA winning composer, Dan Jones.
Luke Jerram is the artist behind the work, which is 23 feet in diameter, created using NASA imagery, with each centimetre representing three miles of lunar terrain.