Burnley pension team raise £1,000 for charity supporting disabled children

Burnley's DWP team (from left to right) Shyamal Ray, Andy Gibbons, Ashraf Footlat, Nicholas Peat, Moustapha Omar and Helen Warren.

The team chose Rainbow Hub as one of their colleague's daughter, Hawa (four), attends conductive education at the Lancashire-based charity.

Funds were raised through football cards, a samosa and Easter chick sale, Christmas raffle, knitted face masks, donations from team members and personal challenges.

Moustapha Omar, the team charity officer, recently took part in the Rainbow Hub's 20th birthday celebration virtual ramble where supporters make a donation and use their daily exercise to walk, run, or cycle the five or 11 miles usually undertaken for the ramble.

Moustapha not only completed the 11.1 miles but finished at 3 am so that he could observe the fasting for Ramadan.

Lyndsay Fahey, Rainbow Hub chief executive, said: “we are amazed and delighted with the support we have received from Burnley Pension Service and the fact they have agreed to continue supporting us for the coming year.

"As we have no statutory funding every penny counts and will help the us to continue to provide specialist support for children with disabilities, in order for them to live more active and independent lives.”