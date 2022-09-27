Pastor Mick Fleming, who runs Church on the Street, has been meeting celebrities like Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, and opera-singing legend Sir Bryn Terfel. The 56-year-old has also been spending time with TV personalities like Jeremy Vine and Vanessa Feltz to discuss his internationally best-selling book, Blown Away: From Drug Dealer to Life Bringer.

Pastor Mick starred on Jeremy Vine’s BBC Radio 2 show, BBC Breakfast and Radio 4 Saturday Live alongside fellow guest Mel C last week to talk about his new memoir, which includes a foreword by Prince William. The autobiography follows his life journey from addict and drug dealer to man of God who helps the homeless. It enjoyed a sensational debut, landing in the top 50 books worldwide on Amazon in just a few days, and has been praised by Sir Bryn Terfel.

But despite an exciting week mixing with celebs in London, Pastor Mick says the book’s true success is not the attention it has gained from the stars, or the royal approval from a prince, but the comfort and hope it has given to readers struggling with trauma and addiction.

Jeremy Vine interviewed Pastor Mick Fleming about his new book Blown Away: From Drug Dealer to Life Bringer on his BBC Radio 2 lunchtime programme.

He said: “The foreword is written by the future king of England. You can’t make it up. It’s just insane.

“But I’m not really bothered about big names - I just want people to have a better life. People are just people to me.”

Pastor Mick with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel.

