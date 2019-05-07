Burnley park to host World Bee Day event

The people of Burnley have been invited to Celebrate World Bee Day later this month.

The event is taking place at Offshoots award winning permaculture project based at Towneley Park on Saturday, May18th.

Organised by the East Lancashire Beekeepers' Association, there will be a host of attractions to show how important bees are to the environment and mankind.

Lancaster University is to loan its ‘Bee Spoon’ to demonstrate the effort involved in making a teaspoon of honey.

There will be an opportunity to meet the bees in an observation hive and there will also be bee friendly planting displays and information.

The day runs from 11am to 3pm and includes children's activities and games, candle rolling and wax and honey products will also be available.