Burnley pals were present and correct for festive charity fund raising stunt

They decided to jazz up their daily morning walk by dressing up as Christmas presents..... complete with fairy lights! Setting off at 6am from The Butterfly pub, the duo resolved to donate £1 to the hospice for every beep they received from passing motorists.

And they were stunned at the response from drivers and fellow walkers who soon spread the word on social media about the stunt and donations came rolling in.

Hayley said: "The response was absolutely amazing. We even had one man stop his car and donate £10 to us

Hayley (right) and Marie ready for the off dressed as Christmas gifts

The duo, who struck up a friendship after they began walking together during lockdown, covered around six miles on their walk and took in Burnley Wood, Manchester Road, Brunshaw, Belvedere Road and the town centre.

They raised £374 which they have rounded up to £400.

They are now planning what costumes to wear for next year's walk!

Hayley is all lit up and ready to go