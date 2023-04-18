Rachel Wiggan and her husband Chris launched their lifestyle blog A Boys Day Out on Facebook last March to inform families about activities in the area that are geared up for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

A young person has SEND if they have a learning difficulty or disability that makes it harder for them to learn than other pupils of the same age, and require special educational provision.

A Boys Day Out is no ordinary lifestyle blog. While Rachel’s boys Noah (six) and Jonah (two) love making visits to fun places like farm parks and playgrounds, their hard-working mum gives families as much detail as possible about how to make their days out SEND-friendly, including a venue’s layout, quiet times to go and if there is wheelchair access.

Jonah and Noah, of A Boys Day Out.

The 34-year-old, who works in an ADHD clinic, said: “For me and husband, it’s all about inclusivity for children with special educational needs and disabilities. It’s about having that understanding [of their needs] and bringing everyone together. It’s important for people to feel included.

"In my job, I know a lot of families who won’t go somewhere because they don’t know if it has SEND sessions. Quite a lot of my friends have children who are autistic. I see how anxious they are before they go somewhere.”

Rachel will launch A Boys Day Out website next week. She is also hoping to turn the venture into a community interest company (CIC) to raise money for good causes, after amassing £1,500 for Positive Action in the Community at their first charity event, held in January.

Noah (left) is pictured in a wrestling ring talking to 300 people about A Boys Day Out.

And the family is currently completing a sponsored wildlife challenge in aid of Brierfield Children’s Community Allotment.

"I’d love it to be a CIC eventually so that we can do more fundraisers and pay for children to take part in fun experiences like dance classes and swimming sessions.”

The blog is now sponsored by P3 Computers and the family work in partnership with Burnley Leisure, with Rachel adding: "It’s so important to me and my husband that families feel included. That’s why I do the job I do. I love my job and supporting families, and I want to put back into the community.”

Noah and Jonah, of A Boys Day Out.

