A group of Burnley nurses, who have an incredible 450 years of experience between them, had a very special reason to celebrate last weekend.

Retired nurse Barbara Stead turned 70 and her closest friends in the profession, who she has worked with for over four decades, treated her to a surprise meal at Gemini in Rawstenstall before they enjoyed a few drinks around the town.

Among those helping Barbara to celebrate was her daughter Nichola, who followed her into the profession and now works as a community nurse.

A throwback photo to when Burnley nurse Barbara Stead and her colleagues all first met and became lifelong friends

The bonds of friendship began to form back in 1984 when Barbara started as a health care assitant at what was then Bank Hall Hospital. She then went on to work at Marsden Hospital, Rakehead and Pendle Rehabilitation Centres, the Emergency Response Team, Pendleside Hospice at Home and finally within the Burnley District Nurse Team until her retirement in 2021.

Barbara’s friends who helped her celebrate her landmark birthday are Toni Tattersall, Christine Campbell,Tina Dedicoat, Chelle Cushing, Liz Dugdale, Susan Fox, Lynn Dowson, Della Locker, Amanda Fleming, Karen Cookson and Katharine Helps. Sadly Alison Gould and Suzanne Heywood were unable to make the celebrations but were truly missed.

Nichola said: “Everyone in the group are such close friends, despite the age gap. There is a lot of love, support and respect and so many wonderful memories shared over the years.”