Burnley music festival in memory of Smackwater Jack's owner raises £2,100 for East Lancs Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Bentley, who was the owner of Smackwater Jack's in Ormerod Street, died aged 45 earlier this year following a brief battle with cancer.
The Ormerod Street September Music Festival was a joint effort by the owners of Mojito's, Remedy, and Smacks to honour Paul's legacy. The free event, which featured nine bands, brought the community together for a heartfelt tribute while raising £2,100 for East Lancs Hospice.
Paul’s wife, Helen, said: “The care given to Paul by East Lancs Hospice was second to none so to be able to raise some valuable funds for them is fantastic. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone that donated and in particular to Adam and Madge for organising the event.”
Mojito’s owner Adam added: “It's an amazing feeling to be able to give something back to our customers alongside raising money for such a deserving charity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.