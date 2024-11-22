Burnley music festival in memory of Smackwater Jack's owner raises £2,100 for East Lancs Hospice

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 08:03 GMT
A Burnley music festival organised by three town centre bars has raised money in memory of “one of their own”.
Paul Bentley, who was the owner of Smackwater Jack's in Ormerod Street, died aged 45 earlier this year following a brief battle with cancer.

The Ormerod Street September Music Festival was a joint effort by the owners of Mojito's, Remedy, and Smacks to honour Paul's legacy. The free event, which featured nine bands, brought the community together for a heartfelt tribute while raising £2,100 for East Lancs Hospice.

Organisers of the Ormerod Street September Music Festival hand over £2,100 to East Lancs HospiceOrganisers of the Ormerod Street September Music Festival hand over £2,100 to East Lancs Hospice
Paul’s wife, Helen, said: “The care given to Paul by East Lancs Hospice was second to none so to be able to raise some valuable funds for them is fantastic. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone that donated and in particular to Adam and Madge for organising the event.”

Mojito’s owner Adam added: “It's an amazing feeling to be able to give something back to our customers alongside raising money for such a deserving charity.”

