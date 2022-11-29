Referencing the late or cancelled services in the villages of Worsthorne and Cliviger, Mr Higginbotham said: “Bus routes across Burnley and Padiham are vital to local connectivity, giving residents a link to jobs, leisure and essential public services. But too often they are late or cancelled, impacting in particular those in rural Burnley like Worsthorne and Cliviger.

“Would he agree with me that these aren’t nice to have but essential for local residents? And would he make sure that they are given the priority they need to continue to improve that service?”

Responding, Mr Mark Harper MP said: “We’re investing substantially to improve bus services. My honourable friend will be pleased to know that £30m. of the funding we’ve supplied has been allocated to support bus services in Lancashire, including in his constituency of Burnley.”

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Speaking after the debate, Mr Higginbotham added: “Having access to a reliable bus service is a must for residents to be able to get about. And that’s even more important in some of our rural communities.

“There has been significant investment in bus services across Burnley and Padiham with Transdev continuing to deliver a high quality service. However in the more rural parts of our borough residents have been facing issues and that’s what I raised with the Secretary of State today.