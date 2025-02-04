Two dog owners are calling for an urgent reform in the law after both their pets were involved in horrific attacks.

Kelly Garnett and her friend Adele Worsley have launched a petition calling for stricter laws and regulations around dog ownership. They met with Burnley MP Oliver Ryan at the weekend, who has thrown his support behind the campaign.

He told the Burnley Express: “As a dog lover myself I completely support Kelly and Adele and what they are trying to do. Most dog owners are responsible, but unfortunately some aren’t, and their dogs can become violent and unpredictable through mistreatment. Dogs are part of our families and deserve proper protections.”

Dog owners Adele Worsley( left) and Kelly Garnett, with her pet dog Buddy, her partner John and Burnley MP Oliver Ryan. Adele and Kelly have launched a petition calling for a major reform in the law after Adele's Yorkshire terrier Rocky was mauled to death in the garden of their home after a dog jumped over the fence and Kelly's pet suffered horror injuries after he was attacked outside a bar in Padiham last year.

Kelly, whose toy poodle Buddy suffered horrific injuries after he was attacked by a loose dog in July last year, said: “The current Dangerous Dogs Act (1991) falls way short in protecting innocent pets or humans from dog-on-dog attacks or attacks in private property.

“We need comprehensive legislation that not only takes into account the breed of the dog, but also the circumstances and owner responsibility.

“We need a policy overhaul. It is imperative that the UK government launches a comprehensive review of the current dog control legislation to provide clearer, more consistent laws.”

The attack on Buddy happened while Kelly was carrying him into a bar in Padiham. His injures required intensive surgery and resconstruction and, although he survived, Buddy now lives with permanent damage and has to wear a nappy. Adding to his misery, he suffers from idiopathic seizures. Kelly and her partner, John, also suffered injuries to their hands trying to fend the attacking dog off which, it is believed, was not with its owner at the time.

Adele lost her teacup Yorkshire terrier Rocky when he was attacked by a Staffordshire bull type breed dog who entered the family garden in Padiham. Little Rocky was mauled to death in front of Adele’s two young children. Kelly added: “These horrors are needless and could be avoided with stricter laws and regulations around dog ownership.”

National data from NHS Digital shows there has been a steady increase in the number of hospital admissions for dog bites and attacks over the last 10 years. There were 9,277 in 2022-23, up 47% from 6,317 in 2012-13. Despite this rising trend, the law only recognises dogs as "dangerous" based on their breed, overlooking the fact that any dog, regardless of breed, can pose a danger under certain circumstances.

Kelly said: “Our request is for legislative amendments that ensure stricter regulations around dog ownership, including suitable breed handling, training and stronger penalties for owners of dogs involved in attacks.

“It's also time the law, and those tasked with keeping us safe, responds more effectively to protect both pets and people from dangerous dog attacks. Owners should be held accountable for their dogs’ behaviour and harsher penalties should be in place for those who are negligent.”

We believe that every pet deserves to live without fear and every owner to walk their dog without dread. So, please sign the petition now, for Buddy, Rocky and countless others to urge a reform in the UK laws around dog ownership and dog-on-dog attacks.

“Let's make our pet-friendly country safer for all dogs and their owners.”

To view and sign the petition please click HERE