Burnley MP Julie Cooper 'shocked but not surprised' that PM found to have acted unlawfully

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has responded to this morning's Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.



Mrs Cooper, who is currently at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, said MPs must now be allowed to get back to work as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, but the court said it was wrong to stop MPs carrying out duties in the run-up to Brexit on October 31st.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said "the effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme."

Mrs Cooper said: "I am shocked but not at all surprised that the Prime Minister has been found to have acted unlawfully by the High Court. It is important now that he stops playing games with our democracy and allows Parliament to be recalled as soon as possible.

"We all need to get back to the important work of holding the Government to account over the next 37 days to protect the lives and living standards of all our constituents."