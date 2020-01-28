Burnley MP honours Holocaust victims

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

In doing so, Mr Higginbotham honoured those who were murdered during the Holocaust and paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

This followed the MP's attendance at Burnley’s Holocaust Memorial Service on Sunday at the Peace Garden.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and death camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War. At the end of the month, on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, people across the globe will remember.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Stand Together’.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Antony said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Burnley to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

"I was pleased to join with other civic leaders in Burnley on Sunday for the local Holocaust Memorial Service, as well as signing the Book of Commitment.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis, are never forgotten.

"We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever.”