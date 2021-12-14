Burnley MP announces winners of school Christmas card competition

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham with one of the winners, Jacob Scott.

After receiving more than 1,000 entries, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham could not pick a winner between Shannon Harper, a Year 11 pupil at Coal Clough Academy, and Jacob Scott, a Year 4 pupil at Casterton Primary Academy, so decided to go with both.

The winning designs will now be used by Mr Higginbotham as his official Christmas card, which will be sent to more than 1,000 people across the borough and Westminster, including Her

Majesty The Queen.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year I’ve seen so many brilliant designs which has left me in no doubt that we have some amazingly talented children in our borough," he said.

"The sheer number of entries made it quite difficult to pick a winner and is why I decided on a runner-up for each school that participated. But this year two definitely stood out.

"Both Shannon and Jacob should be really proud of themselves. Once posted, their Christmas card designs will go right across the country, including to Her Majesty The Queen. I also want to thank all the schools who participated and for making this year even better than last."

Both winners received a Parliamentary goodie bag containing House of Commons shortbread, Christmas chocolate, a Parliamentary notebook or bear and a commemorative coin, in addition to blank copies of their card design to send out to their friends and family.

Antony said: “I had such an amazing response when I asked for Christmas card designs last year that it just made sense to run this competition again.

"It’s a great opportunity to interact with the schools, parents and pupils alike and the result is that we get to reflect the best of Burnley and Padiham by showing the brilliant creativity of our young people. I hope everyone enjoyed taking part.”