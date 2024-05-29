Burnley motorcyclist ‘forever grateful’ to North West Air Ambulance after horror crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Burnley man who almost lost his foot following a horror motorbike crash is calling on the public to keep on supporting the "life-saving" North West Air Ambulance.

NWAA celebrates its 25th anniversary this year having responded to more than 45,000 incidents in that time. To mark the occasion, the charity is sharing the results of a poll involving 1,000 North-West residents.

The survey revealed that while 99% of people agreed the NWAA was a vital service for the region, only 42% knew it was a charity – needing to raise more than £12m. every year.

Zac Bonny visits North West Air Ambulance base to thank the crew that saved his life.

The charity contains a team of experts, including doctors and critical care paramedics, providing consultant-led care and lifesaving interventions at the scene of incidents.

Despite this, 41% of people still think the NWAA primarily transports patients to hospital from difficult locations. In reality, the charity can perform surgeries, such as open-heart surgery and blood transfusions on the spot.

This was the case when Zac Bonny, from Burnley, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a concrete post, resulting in severe injuries. The road ambulance swiftly arrived at the scene and recognised the urgency of the situation, prompting the request for air ambulance assistance.

The NWAA crew arrived and needed to remove his boot to stop the bleeding, but Zac was in debilitating pain. To address this, the crew administered ketamine to sedate him, allowing them to examine his wounds, stop the bleeding, and dress and splint the broken bones. They also provided an early antibiotic for the open fracture to reduce the risk of infection.Zac was then swiftly flown to the major trauma centre, a journey that took only 14 minutes. Without the swift and skilled intervention of the NWAA team, Zac may have faced the risk of losing his foot and developing internal bleeding.

Zac Bonny recovering at hospital