Burnley motorcyclist ‘forever grateful’ to North West Air Ambulance after horror crash
NWAA celebrates its 25th anniversary this year having responded to more than 45,000 incidents in that time. To mark the occasion, the charity is sharing the results of a poll involving 1,000 North-West residents.
The survey revealed that while 99% of people agreed the NWAA was a vital service for the region, only 42% knew it was a charity – needing to raise more than £12m. every year.
The charity contains a team of experts, including doctors and critical care paramedics, providing consultant-led care and lifesaving interventions at the scene of incidents.
Despite this, 41% of people still think the NWAA primarily transports patients to hospital from difficult locations. In reality, the charity can perform surgeries, such as open-heart surgery and blood transfusions on the spot.
This was the case when Zac Bonny, from Burnley, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a concrete post, resulting in severe injuries. The road ambulance swiftly arrived at the scene and recognised the urgency of the situation, prompting the request for air ambulance assistance.
The NWAA crew arrived and needed to remove his boot to stop the bleeding, but Zac was in debilitating pain. To address this, the crew administered ketamine to sedate him, allowing them to examine his wounds, stop the bleeding, and dress and splint the broken bones. They also provided an early antibiotic for the open fracture to reduce the risk of infection.Zac was then swiftly flown to the major trauma centre, a journey that took only 14 minutes. Without the swift and skilled intervention of the NWAA team, Zac may have faced the risk of losing his foot and developing internal bleeding.
Following the accident, Zac endured a challenging two-week hospital stay, grappling with the physical toll of injuries including an open fracture of the tibia and fibula, an open fracture of the arm, a broken collarbone, and multiple rib fractures.“I owe my recovery to the expertise and skill of the team at NWAA," he said. "Their swift response and decisive actions undoubtedly saved my foot. With their timely intervention to realign my leg, I shudder to think of the alternative scenario had they not arrived as quickly as they did. NWAA Charity was my lifeline in a time of crisis, and I am forever grateful to them for their lifesaving care.”Dave Briggs, director of operations at North West Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we receive from the public, but it is clear from these statistics that there is still work to be done in raising awareness about the vital role NWAA plays in emergency medical care.“As we celebrate our 25th birthday, we are calling on the people of the North West to continue supporting us in our mission to save lives."For more information on how people can support the NWAA, visit www.nwairambulance.org.uk.
