Burnley marks International World Peace Day

Burnley people of all faiths celebrated International World Peace Day at Burnley Peace Garden.

Organised by Building Bridges in Burnley together with Churches Working Together in Burnley, a short service and prayer for world peace was held

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly and her husband and consort John attended, while prayers were conducted by Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Baha'i faith leaders from their scriptures respectively.

Former Burnley councillor and community leader Mozaquir Ali was critical of the role of the UN in resolving conflicts in the world.

He shared his thoughts and informed the gathering about the Kashmir conflict and the horrific current situation in that region.

He said: "Millions of people have died since 1982, millions are dying of hunger and diseases whilst millions of others are homeless and living in camps in destitute conditions. Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and Kashmir to mention a few.

"But we shall not despair, we must continue our prayers and strive for peace in our homes, in our communities, in our town, country and around the world."

Coun. Bea Foster, meanwhile, shared her harrowing experience of a recent visit to Palestine with a group of women and the daily suffering of the people they saw during their stay.

Coun. Kelly said: "It was a though provoking community service where all faiths came together for each one of us to reflect on what part we can all play for peace in our world."

A UN resolution established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to coincide with the opening of the UN General Assembly.

By creating the International Day of Peace, the UN devoted itself to worldwide peace and encouraged people to work in cooperation for this goal.

Since its inception, Peace Day has marked personal and planetary progress toward peace. It has grown to include millions of people worldwide and many events are organised each year to commemorate and celebrate this day.