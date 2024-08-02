A Burnley man who had been feeling a little low has put his heart and 'soles' into a personal journey he hopes will inspire others.

In April, Bryan Collinge, who lives in Harle Syke, challenged himself to walk up Pendle Hill 100 days in a row. On Thursday, alongside fiancée Catherine and his brother, Christian, he completed his 101st climb.

Catherine, who presented him with a Pende Hill Challenge trophy to mark his incredible accomplishment, said: "I'd like to acknowledge the determination and strength of character he's shown. The majority of his climbs have been before work at 5am and he beat his personal best time of 33 minutes while doing it. It's been a fantastic mindset from a brilliant man, and shows that if you put your mind to something you can achieve anything."