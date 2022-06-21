David Bevis (23) always aspired to a career in conservation but found opportunities few and far between.

However, he was recruited by RRT under the government’s Kickstart scheme, launched in response to an expected surge in youth unemployment resulting from the pandemic, and hasn’t looked back.

David joined RRT’s Health and Environmental Action Lancashire (HEAL) project, funded by the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, and bosses were so impressed by his work during the six-month placements he’s been offered a role at the charity.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bevis is starting a career in conservation after successfully completing their Kickstart training with Ribble Rivers Trust

During his placements, David planted trees, tackled invasive species including Himalayan balsam, helped to clean rivers, and maintained RRT projects alongside the Trust team and river conservation trainees working with Robert Cooper who leads the conservation volunteer sessions.

“The Kickstart scheme has been an important part of our Green Recovery Challenge funded programme, helping us to create jobs for young people keen to get into conservation,” said RRT’s deputy chief executive, Harvey Hamilton-Thorpe.

“It’s been great to offer opportunities for people to develop new skills, and to showcase ourselves as a good place to work and make a difference for our environment and communities.

"We are really pleased with our new recruits who’ve brought spades of enthusiasm, contributed ideas and become a valued part of the team.”

David (23) from Burnley, is now volunteer supervisor.