Burnley man in Australia appealing for help to get back to the UK for mother's funeral following her sudden death

Henry and his late mother Marina

After his mother Marina died on Saturday, May 8th, Henry Watkins is appealing for help in raising $10,000 (Aus) to cover his last-minute costs, which include flights and hotel quarantine expenses upon his return to Australia, to allow him to be at his mother's funeral.

An only child, Henry has not been able to see his mother for the past two years due to the pandemic. He hopes to fly back to Manchester on 18th May for two weeks to organise her affairs.

"Marina's world revolved around her son and she was so proud of Henry for following his dreams to start a life in Australia and ultimately, she wanted to join him there," said Mark Awty, Henry's uncle. "All Henry wants is to say goodbye to his mum. Henry, as her only child, needs some assistance with the costs associated with getting him home from Australia to say goodbye.

"Anybody that knows Henry will know how selfless he has been over the past few years in his fundraising efforts for various charities," he added. "At this difficult time, we would appreciate any support that can be offered."