Burnley man Craig is a proud honorary member of the Guild of British Showmen

A Burnley man is celebrating after being made an honorary member of the Guild of British Showmen.



Craig Hopkins (48) who is supported at Fleetwood Road by the Alternative Futures Group, has had a fascination with fairgrounds and the Showman’s Guild since he was a child.

Team Leader Sandra Traynor said: “Craig attends the fair every year when it comes to Burnley. He’s also visited the Boston Fair and the Nottingham Goose Fair.

“I’m so proud of Craig for his dedication to the Showman’s Guild which has made him an official associate member of the Showman’s Guild and presented him with a certificate of achievement. Well done Craig.”

Support Worker Angela Royal, who has supported Craig for two years at Fleetwood Road, added: “I accompanied Craig to the Boston fair and to Bury where he was invited to receive his award. It was nice, and they knew him straight away.

"He’s always writing to the Showman’s Guild and is friends on Facebook with its members. He loves meeting everybody and getting their signatures in his special book, rather than going on the rides.”

Craig was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Guildsman Show directors Albert and Billy Finney. He is now making plans to visit the Nottingham Goose Fair again.

Established in 1992, AFG is a leading health and social care charity supporting some 1,200 people and employing 2,300 staff predominantly in North-West England.