Burnley man caught with pistol in public place in Wiswell

A 21-year-old man, who had a black pistol with him in Whalley, could be facing a jail term

Tony Collingwood was in possession of the air weapon on the A671/Wiswell Shay, on January 4th. He is currently subject to a crown court suspended sentence, Burnley magistrates were told.

Collingwood admitted possessing a loaded/unloaded air weapon in a public place. He also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and not having insurance, also on the A671/ Wiswell Shay, on January 4th. The defendant, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was committed to the town’s crown court for sentence and was unconditionally bailed until March 9th.