Burnley Literary Festival ready to go

As part of the Burnley Literary Festival which runs from Friday, October 4th to Sunday, 6th, organisers would like to showcase local writers’ work around the theme of ‘conversations over coffee.’

They are calling this a poetry exhibition, but the work could be short stories, autobiographical pieces or other. The work will then be printed out and put on display on tables in Rhode Island Coffee for weekend coffee drinkers to read.

Organisers need the work to be submitted no later than Monday, September 23rd, so there is time to print the poems.

There is no limit to how many pieces writers submit but the material must be suitable for readers of all ages and should avoid any material which may upset or disturb.

The poems will be “stumbled upon” and therefore applicants need to take into consideration that the reader might not be expecting to see poetry/literature. Burnley Literary Festival retains editorial control over the content, and work may be rejected.

Any work submitted should be original and you must provide the author’s name (as you wish to be publicly credited). Please note any work submitted by someone under 18 will not be published with their full name without proof of consent.

To submit work please send to stephie@culturapedia.co (just .co) in a word document (not a pdf), with the author’s name as you wish to be credited.

You may also supply other information such as the name of which local writers group you belong to (if any) and a website - wherever possible we will try to include this information on the exhibition print, but space may be limited.