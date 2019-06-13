Burnley letting agents praised for tenant care

A Burnley property firm has become the latest to be recognised for its professional approach to looking after its houses and tenants.



Representatives from Discover Property Management were presented with an accreditation certificate to mark its successful application to Burnley Council’s good landlord and agent scheme (GLAS).

Through property inspections and an audit of its management procedures, Discover, which is a sister company to Duckworth’s estate agents based in Manchester Road, showed it has a professional approach and the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully manage private rented properties.

The accreditation certificate was presented to Discover director Charlotte Mortimer by Coun. Ivor Emo, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure.

Charlotte said: “I am delighted that all our hard work has been recognised by the council and we have been awarded the accreditation.

“We really do care about making a difference within the private rented sector – specialising in dealing with quality homes, landlords and tenants. Our overall aim is to change the perception of the letting market so that both landlords and tenants alike can see it is a successful option for them.”

The latest presentation brings the total number of managing agents accredited to the new code of practice to 14. The others are:

Coun. Emo said: “I am delighted to see yet another local property company become part of our Good Landlord Accreditation Scheme. The council has always been more than happy to work with good landlords and to recognise the hard work they put in.

“It reflects the fact they are committed to providing a top-class service to their tenants.”

Accreditation schemes first started in the 1990s, particularly in the student sector, to recognise good landlords who meet a set code of practice.

The council has been administrating an accreditation scheme in Burnley since 2001, attracting many landlords and managing agents. In 2016 the council launched a new code of practice to reflect changes in both legislation and best practice that are affecting the private rented sector.

The scheme recognises both good landlords and good managing agents and, helps to raise property conditions and property management standards throughout the borough.

The house condition standards within the new code go above and beyond the legal requirements of the current national standard and aim to ensure that tenants live in a safe and comfortable home that is well managed. For those landlords who reach the higher standard within the new code the gold accreditation award will be granted.

Many managing agents are unregulated and some are not members of a professional body. If landlords are selecting a managing agent in the borough we would always encourage them to ensure they are members of GLAS.

As a landlord you can also become accredited. For an application form and copy of the code of practice please email GLAS@burnley.gov.uk.

Among some of the benefits are free development days, access to empty homes loans, free property marketing on the council’s website and up to date information on new legislation, initiatives or policies affecting the private rented sector.