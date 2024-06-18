Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of hardy souls from Burnley Leisure and Culture and Pendleside Hospice will walk continuously from sunrise to sunset on one of the year’s longest days to raise awareness and money for mental health support.

It’s the third year Burnley Leisure and Culture has staged its Summer Solstice Challenge to raise money for local good causes, with both previous events raising £1,500.

This year’s challenge will again take place at Barden Athletics Track and the walkers will begin their trek tomorrow at sunrise, 4-39am, and are due to finish 17 hours later at 9-41pm.

The Summer Solstice Challenge is taking place tomorrow

And in a change to the usual format, this year’s event is also being opened up to walkers raising money for Pendleside Hospice, in support of the vital mental health services it offers for the borough.

Event organiser Andrea Pollard, BLC’s events and partnership manager, said: “Pendleside Hospice is one of our charity partners and they have a huge following throughout the borough. We are delighted to be partnering up with them this year to help them raise vital funds for the superb support they give to so many people in the town.

“For our part, we have a team of four from BLC and some residents joining us to raise money for our community initiatives that support people to be happier and healthier through physical activity.

“As well as raising money, we’re raising awareness of things like our health walks, the Big Burnley Walk we hold every year, Beat the Street, active football, walking netball and rounders – all activities that get people being active and enjoying the great outdoors that come under our Walking Back to Happiness programme.”

The four BLC walkers are Natalie Stephenson, deputy hospitality manager, fitness instructor Ryan McBreen, Karl Robb from Padiham Leisure Centre, and Mia Laffy from the Mechanics Theatre. They’ll be joined by BLC supporter Sarah Angelone, a teacher at St John’s RC Primary School and whose children attend the swim academy at St Peter’s, and Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s community engagement officer.

Anyone wanting to support BLC or Pendleside Hospice is welcome to join in the event, which will feature live music sets from local artists, special appearances from superheroes and Disney characters and a DJ set from 6pm until 9pm.

BLC is also using the day to publicise the work of Burnley-based Six Connections, one of the beneficiaries of last year’s Solstice Change.

‘For mates. Powered By Mates’ is the belief behind the charitable organisation, which aims to make tough conversations about mental health struggles a little bit easier.

Andrea Pollard said: “We will be signposting businesses to the brilliant workshops that Six Connections do, so they can recruit businesses to find out more about their work.”