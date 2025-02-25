A grant totalling £57,000 has been made to Burnley Leisure and Culture to help fund a new role aimed at getting more young people outdoors.

The award covers three years funding towards an outdoor learning officer to work with BLC’s green activities co-ordinator, connecting children to nature and integrating nature education in schools.

The grant comes from the Ernest Cook Trust, a UK educational charity committed to helping young people and their communities develop a lifelong journey of learning, appreciation and respect for the countryside through a range of outdoor learning experiences.

Children taking part in the tree and wildflower planting going on across the borough

The new outdoor learning officer will also be involved in establishing Outdoor Town Explorers – a family learning project using the outdoors as a classroom to connect people with nature in their neighbourhoods.

BLC was one of 10 charities and non-profit organisations to receive a share of grants totalling £597,000 from the trust given to five cohorts of recipients. Each organisation was awarded up to £20,000 per year, for three years.

Cheryl Goodman, BLC’s head of community and well-being, said “We’re delighted our application for the grant has come to fruition.

“It dovetails so well with everything we are doing to help people of all ages embrace the borough’s great outdoors through our Outdoor Town vision and the many other initiatives that highlight the importance of nature, the positive impact it has on our towns and on people’s physical and mental wellbeing. The future of our environment rests in the hands of the young people of today, so everything we can do to educate and nurture them to enjoy nature and look after it is vitally important.”

Over the last five years the Ernest Cook Trust has granted about £1.8m to support outdoor learning officer roles in host organisations across the UK. Ernest Cook was an English philanthropist and businessman, and the grandson of Thomas Cook, the travel entrepreneur. Having had great wealth thrust upon him, he combined his good fortune with a passion for conserving the countryside, buying several country estates which he eventually bequeathed to the trust in his name established in 1952, just three years before his death at the age of 89 in 1955.